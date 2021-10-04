We Asked Our Listeners, Can You Write A Scary Story In 5 Words?

Halloween will be here soon, so we thought it would be fun to see if our listeners could write a scary story in 5 words.

It turns out that they were up for the challenge, and we had almost 100 "stories" submitted over just two days.

Many of them were more funny than scary, and there were some that would definitely only be funny to certain people...of a certain political persuasion...

After reading through all your creative answers we picked 9 of our favorites, and here they are.

What did you think?

As we said before, most of them seemed to lean more towards funny rather than scary, though every parent knows that a toddler not making any noise can lead to terrible things.

The buried alive story was pretty clever and I couldn't help but think what on earth I would do if something like that happened to me.

Do you just try and stay calm and conserve oxygen, or do you fight and scream and hope someone hears you?

In case you want to read all of the 5 word scary stories here is the original Facebook question. You can find all the "stories" in the comments.

Were there any that you thought we should have shared?

