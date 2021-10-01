Casper Police Announce Procession Route For Lt. Dundas

The Casper Police Department has announced a procession route for Lt. Danny Dundas who died on Monday.

According to a statement on social media, the procession will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, October 4.

It will begin at Veterans Park before heading downtown on First Street. Then it will go by the Casper Police Department before getting onto First Street once again.

Then, the route will head up Poplar Street to the Ford Wyoming Event Center, where Dundas's funeral is set to begin at 4 p.m.

The public asked not to park along the route and not to block the route. It will be closed to all regular traffic shortly before, during and after the procession takes place.