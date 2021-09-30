Wyoming Governor Orders Flag Flown At Half Staff In Honor Of Lt. Dundas

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming flag to be flown at half staff at the state's capitol building and in Natrona County following the death of Casper Police Lt. Danny Dundas.

Dundas died by suicide on Monday.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 4.

"Jennie and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Casper community and the family and friends of Lt. Dundas," Gordon said in a news release. "This tragedy reminds us how important it is to acknowledge the emotional toll that working as a first responder can have.

"We have a responsibility to provide mental health support and resources to those serving and protecting Wyoming citizens."

The order only applies to the Wyoming state flag and only for the state capitol building and Natrona County. All other flags throughout Wyoming should remain at full staff.

A memorial service for Dundas is planned for 4 p.m., Monday, October 4 at the Ford Wyoming Center.