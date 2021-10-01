Kids Works in Casper Offering Free Childcare During Lt. Dundas Memorial Service

When news of Lt. Danny Dundas' passing come out, it hit the community hard. Immediately, people wanted to help in whatever ways they could. Whether this was via donations, leaving notes and flowers on his patrol car, or something else entirely, Casper did what it always does when we lose one of our own- it came together.

Get our free mobile app

One of the organizations that are offering what they have is Kids Works, a childcare facility in Casper that offers preschool and care for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.

Kids Works is offering free childcare so that parents may attend the memorial service for Lt. Dundas on Monday, October 4.

"Please email info@kidsworksllc.com by October 2nd, to reserve your child(ren)'s spot from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, October 4th. Spaces will be limited.:"

Kids Works is a Casper institution and it has been for decades.

"We are Casper's alternative to childcare and premier preschool," their website states. "Featuring Part, Mid, and Full Time childcare and preschool for ages 6 weeks to 6 years. We also offer a school age summer school-out holiday program. Drop in care is offered based on availability.

"The mission of Kids Works is to provide a safe, connected environment where children will develop a strong sense of confidence, the ability to see the best in others, and a mind for learning.

"Students in the Kids Works School Family will leave with life-long skills of self-regulation, the ability to access their optimal learning state, ability to problem solve, and a heart to live and lead in the world.

"Our environment will have your child feeling secure and accepted while spending time with us, whether it for a hour, or all day."

Kids Works currently operates out of two locations: 349 North Walsh Drive and 2500 CY Avenue.

For more information, or if you have questions, visit their website or call 307-234-4386.