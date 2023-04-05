Weather Channel Features Wyoming Talk Host Glenn Woods
You know the storm is bad when The Weather Channel wants to talk to you.
You can see that video by clicking here.
If Jim Cantore had some up at my house I know I would have been SCREWED!
I rushed home Monday, after getting off work, wondering if I was going to make it.
Heavy snow had been falling for a while.
The roads were already falling apart.
Tuesday morning it was obvious there was not a chance of getting out of my house.
The snow was belly-deep on all sides of my house, and I'm a tall guy.
My car was one of those lumps of white, I think. Even if I could get to it and dig it out, the roads were closed. So what would be the point?
No sense in trying to shovel anyway. The snow was falling faster than I would be able to dig.
Okay, so wait a day and all is good, right?
NOPE!
It's so bad I show a video that was picked up by The Weather Channel.
It snowed just a little more overnight.
I'm still trapped inside my house with no clear way to dig out.
The road in front of my house will need heavy equipment to clear it. Not just a plow or two.
I've contacted several co-workers and they are all in the same situation.
There are some roads out there that are open, but none of them are around us.
So today, since the snow has finally stopped falling, I'll go and dig what I can and clear off my car.
Then, I wait.
At some point, the city will come down my street. It's considered a main throughway. They have to at some point.
So now I wonder about the rest of my town.
I'm sure there are some people out there able to move around, and some that will be stuck at home longer than me.
YUP! Quite a record breaker, wasn't it?