ON THIS DAY: in 1998, Casper Saw Record Breaking Inches of Snow
From October 16th to the 17th, in 1998, Casper got a whopping 18.7" of snow. This made the National Weather Service's list of TOP 25 snowstorms in our area since 1937.
Only five other snowstorms have ranked higher:
|1. December 23-24, 1982
|31.3"
|2. April 18-21, 1973
|27.9"
|3. April 30-May 2, 1946
|23.2"
|4. December 1-2, 1982
|21.0"
|5. May 4-7, 1978
|18.8"
