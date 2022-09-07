Casper has had a very warm summer for 2022.

Today, the recorded high was 96°, which is exceptionally high for this time of year, but two years ago to the day, it was much cooler. As a matter of fact, it was snowing.

According to data gleaned from Weather Underground, on September 7th, 2020, while the high temperature for that day was 65° between roughly around 9:00 am and noon, by 7:22 pm, the temperature had fallen to 33° and there was light snow falling. By 11:35pm, the temperature had dropped even further, going down to 30°.

The previous recorded high temperature for the day was 93°, so it's nice to say that we set a new record, but don't expect the weather to stay this warm. By this Friday (September 9th, 2022), the forecast states the high for the day will be 56°, with a low temperature of 41° and rain.

Enjoy the warm weather while we've got it, because according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr., Wyoming should prepare for a cold and snowy winter from December 2022 through February 2023.

As Wyomingites, we know to take the good with the bad, and the hot with the cold. Bring it on, I say!

