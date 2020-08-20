The WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Is The 6th Highest Ever

The Cowboy Draw jackpot is now the sixth highest it has ever been, with an estimated jackpot payout of $1,215,000.

The record highest jackpot ever was almost two years ago, back in early November 2018. The record was 2.59 million dollars.

Although no one hit the jackpot last week, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

15 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

454 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

6113 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 2, 12, 16, 18, 43.

The next drawing is today (Thursday, August 20th, 2020), at 2:00 pm.