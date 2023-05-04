Weird Hotdog Toppings Worth Trying – MAYBE

What do you put on your hotdog?

There really is no wrong answer here, but there is a lot of debate.

Some of the ideas below will have you drooling.

Some, might gross you out.

Here are some hotdog toppings worth trying this summer.

Doritos, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, and Pulled Pork

Okay, not sure about this combo. Maybe if the Doritos were on the side.

Caramel Popcorn

Why would anyone put that ON TOP of the hotdog? Well, give it a shot. Other people have and they seemed to have liked it.

Mac and Cheese

OH YES! 100% YES! This is a great flavor combination.

French Croissant

Changing the bread can be a new adventure in "hotdog-ism." Though I'm not sure how this is going to fit the dog, unless you specialty make the croissant to the shape.

Blue Cheese, Guacamole, and Fried Egg

Again with the blue cheese. The fried egg sounds interesting.

Poutine

Thank Canada for this one. It's Gravy, cheese curds, French fries, and a hot dog. Someone had a lot of beers to think of that one.

Caesar Salad Hot Dogs

I'm thinking the salad goes on the side. This was probably invented by a guy who didn't want to waste time eating the two, separately.

Crushed Salted Chips

Another side, on top. But give it a go and tell me how that works for you. I'll watch.

Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and Onions

ACTUALLY! That sounds good, and it saves wasting a fork on what are usually side dishes.

Loaded Buffalo Hot Dogs

NOT not a real animal from Wyoming. This is actually mozzarella, hot sauce, and blue cheese. Personally, I'm not so sure about the blue cheese.

Peanut Butter?

Again - for for it and I'll watch. Why not jelly too? Make a PBJ-DOG!

Duck Sauce and Mango Slaw

The sauce, yes, but not sure about the SLAW part.

Ramen Noodles

Must have been invented by a starving college student.

Pineapple, Teriyaki, and Bacon

Well, there is BACON anyway.

Corn Chutney

Corn chutney is honeydew melon with tomatoes, celery, and dill. Okay, actually that might work, in some weird way.

