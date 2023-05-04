Weird Hotdog Toppings Worth Trying – MAYBE
What do you put on your hotdog?
There really is no wrong answer here, but there is a lot of debate.
Some of the ideas below will have you drooling.
Some, might gross you out.
Here are some hotdog toppings worth trying this summer.
Doritos, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, and Pulled Pork
Okay, not sure about this combo. Maybe if the Doritos were on the side.
Caramel Popcorn
Why would anyone put that ON TOP of the hotdog? Well, give it a shot. Other people have and they seemed to have liked it.
Mac and Cheese
OH YES! 100% YES! This is a great flavor combination.
French Croissant
Changing the bread can be a new adventure in "hotdog-ism." Though I'm not sure how this is going to fit the dog, unless you specialty make the croissant to the shape.
Blue Cheese, Guacamole, and Fried Egg
Again with the blue cheese. The fried egg sounds interesting.
Poutine
Thank Canada for this one. It's Gravy, cheese curds, French fries, and a hot dog. Someone had a lot of beers to think of that one.
Caesar Salad Hot Dogs
I'm thinking the salad goes on the side. This was probably invented by a guy who didn't want to waste time eating the two, separately.
Crushed Salted Chips
Another side, on top. But give it a go and tell me how that works for you. I'll watch.
Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, and Onions
ACTUALLY! That sounds good, and it saves wasting a fork on what are usually side dishes.
Loaded Buffalo Hot Dogs
NOT not a real animal from Wyoming. This is actually mozzarella, hot sauce, and blue cheese. Personally, I'm not so sure about the blue cheese.
Peanut Butter?
Again - for for it and I'll watch. Why not jelly too? Make a PBJ-DOG!
Duck Sauce and Mango Slaw
The sauce, yes, but not sure about the SLAW part.
Ramen Noodles
Must have been invented by a starving college student.
Pineapple, Teriyaki, and Bacon
Well, there is BACON anyway.
Corn Chutney
Corn chutney is honeydew melon with tomatoes, celery, and dill. Okay, actually that might work, in some weird way.