Natrona County Arrest Log (5/02/23 – 5/03/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeremy Rogers, 33 - Interference, Breach of Peace

Gabrielle Gomez, 28 - Breach of Peace, Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Property Destruction - Under $1000

Richard Tolar, 52 - DUI

Zachary Krueger, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Linn, 38 - District Court Bench Warrant

Duane Jarvis, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Paul Christensen, 54 - Failure to Comply

Kenneth Daniels, 62 - Failure to Comply

Eddie Hill, 49 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

