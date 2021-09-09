What Are The 11 Best Sandwiches You’ll Find in Casper, Wyoming?

The sandwich was many people's first love. Could've been a PB&J, Grilled Cheese, Potted Meat and Mustard on white bread or another all time favorite sandwich, but the majority of us have our favorites.

The sandwich is said to be named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich an Aristocrat from the 18th century that would have meat tucked between two pieces of bread brought to him, so he wouldn't have to stop gambling. After some time, others would start ordering "the same as Sandwich" and there you have a shortened version of one of the stories of how it got it's name. The sandwich has been around in the U.S. since early 20th century when workers needed something they could eat while not stopping work and a way for school kids to have in their lunch.

We set out to find the most popular sandwiches in the entire city of Casper. For some, it was a hard decision and too tough to pick just one. It's almost like picking your favorite kid or pet...you're a little bit afraid that the sandwich you don't pick will hear you and give you the silent treatment. Luckily though, if your second pick gives you any grief, you can just eat it and be happy with your decision. The next biggest problem people had was picking where their favorite sandwich came from, not wanting the secret to get out so one of their other favorite eateries wouldn't find out.

With that in mind, we decided to just pick the top 11 sandwiches that Casper loves!

Casper's Top 11 Sandwiches

If you're looking for new ways to make your favorite sandwich or need a NEW favorite sandwich, check out this video from Cookist...it will set you free my friends!

Top Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper

Top 10 Highest Rated Casper Restaurants on Yelp