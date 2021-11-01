Casper Loves Mexican Food, But Which Restaurant Tops The List?

When I hit up a Mexican restaurant, I'm pretty certain that a cerveza, chips, salsa and fajitas are going to end up on my table. I'm not sure why or when it started, but my family has a huge love of eating at Mexican restaurants. All my nieces and nephews want to go there for their birthday dinners the local Mexican restaurant is their choice.

My family isn't rare, as a matter of fact according to a survey from chefspencil.com Mexican cuisine is the favorite ethnic cuisine in Wyoming and 26 other states in the U.S. Only Chinese food has a higher popularity across the nation.

If you've ever driven by at lunch or dinner time, it's a sure bet that the parking lots at the Mexican restaurants in Casper are full. That's saying a lot when there are so many restaurants that specialize in Mexican cuisine. Not including chains line Taco John's, Taco Bell, QDOBA, the Mexican food options in Casper is strong.

Depending on where you are from in the country, that is the location that has the most "authentic" Mexican food. Having lived in many different parts of the U.S. people take their food seriously. I've seen people get into fights over who actually had the best Mexican food and prepared it properly, which always cracks me up.

Not sure how a bunch of people that have more than likely never even been to Mexico, are 0% Mexican and don't know the ingredients in one Mexican dish could have a fight like that...BUT, it's funny none the less.

I always like to find my favorite places to eat when moving to a new location, but how do you know if you've found the best option if you don't try them all. To make sure I find all the best ones, I asked for your help. There's no doubt that Wyomingites love Mexican food!

Casper's Top 8 Favorite Mexican Restaurants

Top 10 Highest Rated Casper Restaurants on Yelp

Top 40 Restaurants Casper Wants Right Now