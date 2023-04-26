Ford Wyoming Center Adds New Concession Stand: Casper’s El Fogon Mexican Restaurant

Starting May 6th for the Aaron Lewis acoustic concert, the Ford Wyoming Center will have a new concession stand from Casper's El Fogon Mexican Restaurant.

They'll be serving up tamales, chips & queso, salsa, tacos, and more.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to bring a locally owned and operated, high-quality restauranteur into the venue," noted Ford Wyoming Center manager Kirk Goodman.

"El Fogon will add a delicious new element to our standard menu offerings and is sure to be a favorite for guests of all events."

In addition to the classic concession stands and the launch of El Fogon Mexican Restaurant, the event center features three locally owned and operated specialty stands: Metro Coffee, Glazed and Confused, and Pizza Hut.