Ford Wyoming Center: The ‘Holiday of Blaze’ Is Still Happening Wednesday

Winter is coming to Casper in a big way tomorrow (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), with snow expected and a wind chill factor around -50°.

It is also the date of the Snoop Dogg and T-Pain "Holidaze of Blaze" tour at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook assured concert goers, that despite the weather concerns, the concert is still happening. They shared a photo of Santa Snoop along with a message that read:

YES! The show is still scheduled for Wednesday night. Stay tuned for "know before you go" details on entry, prohibited items, and more.

For those inquiring, general admission tickets are still available, as well as floor tickets. There are still a few "meet and great" packages available too.

Tickets can be purchased at www.fordwyomingcenter.com and the box office opens tomorrow at 10:00 am.

For more details about the "Holidaze of Blaze" tour, click here.

