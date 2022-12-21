Ford Wyoming Center Shares ‘Know Before You Go’ Tips for the ‘Holidaze of Blaze’ Concert

The "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" featuring Snoop Dogg and T-Pain is happening today (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022) and the Ford Wyoming Center wants to make sure concert goers are prepared for the concert.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared a graphic with a detailed list of things to "know before you go", along with the a caption that read:

What to Know Before You Go to Snoop Dogg's Holidaze of Blaze tonight. It's going to be SUPER COLD so our top tip....leave extra stuff at home! The security process will go faster for all if everyone keeps their pockets empty. Extra tip - don't wear any metal that might set off the detectors (belt buckles, chains, steal-toed boots). Let's have a great time!

According to the Ford Wyoming Center website, tickets are almost sold out, but there are still general admission and a few floor tickets available, as well as meet and greet and backstage packages. Click here for details.

After more than six years since Casper's last major Hip-Hop concert, this is sure to be the event of the year that you definitely do not want to miss.

