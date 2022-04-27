Before we get started, I know we should break this down- a lot.

What are you hunting? Where are you hunting?

From there we can begin to narrow it down a bit further.

But, just for the heck of it, I typed the question, "What is the best gun for hunting in Wyoming," into several search engines to see what would come up.

Probably a 300 win mag - or short mag. flat shooter for goats and deer with a good 150 grain bullet and good medicine for Elk, sheep, and moose with a premium 180 grain bullet. A 7 mag would be my second choice. You could probably do fine with a 270 or 30-06 but your distance and margin for error will be less. Said Google

Google got that answer from Monster Muleys, a website dedicated to hunting things like mule deer.

The website and magazine Outdoor Life were suggested for their top 10 list of guns for hunting in places like Wyoming.

10 Great Rifles for Hunting the West

From beloved lever guns to modern marvels that are sure to become new classics, this lineup of rifles has a little something for all Western hunters.

On Youtube, I found a few videos that are worth watching.

This first one focuses on long-range game like elk.

But honestly, the best video I found was this next one.

It talks about what you might be hunting and how to choose the rifle best suited for it.

Besides what you are shooting at you have to consider where are you going with it.

Long-range shot? Something big?

Shorter range, smaller animal?

How far are you hiking? You might not want to carry something heavy.

The best way to make these decisions, besides doing a lot of reading and watching these videos, is to go out with experienced hunters, more than just one, and get their opinions and learn from them. Over time you'll learn what works best for you.

