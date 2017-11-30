There is a slogan in the Cowboy State that can be found on many a bumper sticker and t-shirt that reads: "Welcome to Wyoming... consider everyone armed".

While for the majority of the state, this may be a factual statement, there are still some that have never handled a firearm before. Age could be a contributing factor. Although it's a safe bet that there are Wyomingites that could shoot a rifle before they could legally drive an automobile. Do some have a fear of the firepower? Maybe. Or maybe some just have a general distaste for guns.