What Is Wyoming’s Most Used Emoji?

Between social media and texting, the emoji has become an integral part of everyday life. I know personally, I probably use some form of an emoji at least 100 times a day, and that's just counting my daily Facebook posts and text messages (include Instagram and Twitter, it's probably double that).

A website called TeensWannaKnow.com did a study from information gleaned from a budget wireless service provider called TextNow to find out which emoji is most used for each state. The results are somewhat surprising.

https://teenswannaknow.com/most-used-emojis-in-the-united-states/

It's no secret that Wyomingites love their pets, but I was shocked to find out that the full body cat emoji was used the most for us. Our neighbors in South Dakota also shares our love of felines, but they use the cat face more. Click here to view the complete map.

