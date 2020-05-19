Which City in Wyoming Would You Say Is the Most Hipster?

It may depend on what your definition of hipster is.

So let's start there, with the definition of "hipster." I've heard this word several thousand times over the last few years, but have never looked it up for myself. Google says hipster is defined as "a person who follows the latest trends and fashions, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream." While Wikipedia takes us a bit more in depth describing hipster as a subculture that is about "style, authenticity and uniqueness." It sounds a little more sophisticated than the stereotypes of tight pants, beanies, thick black glasses and an espresso in hand.

Maybe it's just new to me, but with our newfound education which city in Wyoming would you consider hipster?

Recently Conde Nast Traveler posted a video asking residents of each state to identify their most hipster city. Of course this is completely bias and I don't think just one person can speak for all of us however, our representative did have strong feelings about Laramie. Yep, she chose Laramie as the most hipster city in Wyoming and I think we can take her word for it because she's from there.

Skip to the 3:07 mark.

She also said that Jackson Hole could be considered a hipster town. I mean, the celebrities seem to like it and aren't they kind of the epitome of hipster? She then proceeded to call Jackson Hole a "yuppie" city. After a quick Google search, I learned that a yuppie is "a young person with a well-paid job and fashionable lifestyle." Think they fit the bill?

Which city would you choose as the most hipster?