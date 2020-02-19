A man arrested following a brief pursuit in Casper on Sunday allegedly told a highway patrol trooper he was going for a "record time" Jimmy John's delivery.

According to court documents, a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper saw Austin Lawrence Wegner driving at an estimated 50 mph near Wyoming Boulevard and East Second Street Sunday afternoon. The trooper attempted to stop Wegner as he was traveling west on East Second Street. Wegner turned south onto Walsh Drive when the trooper attempted to stop him.

Wegner turned into an apartment complex parking lot, turned off his lights and sped up after the trooper attempted to stop him. Court documents say Wegner "cut several turns short" and jumped multiple curbs.

The trooper briefly lost sight of Wegner before spotting him parked in the 600 block of Andrea Lane.

Wegner allegedly got out of the vehicle and took off running for roughly 20 feet before walking. He was then arrested without incident.

Court documents say Wegner told the trooper a passenger in the car had nothing to do with the incident.

Under questioning, Wegner allegedly said he was trying to make "record time" for a Jimmy John's delivery. The trooper did observe several Jimmy John's sandwiches in a box in the vehicle.

The arresting documents do not make mention of Wegner being an actual delivery driver.

Wegner was arrested on recommended charges of eluding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and parking in a handicap area.