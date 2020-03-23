Wildlife and Dogs Practice Proper Social Distancing in Sheridan

You can never be too safe when it comes to trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. This apparently includes some dogs and wildlife in Sheridan, Wyoming who just showed everyone how this is done.

This just happened at a back door somewhere in Sheridan. The dog is named Jake. They call the doe "Mama".

Here's how Jake's owner described this unique dog/doe relationship on YouTube:

Jake and this doe, who we now call 'Mama', started a connection with Jake the winter of 2017. We have deer frequent our yard every winter, but this particular doe comes around every year and comes right up to our windows looking for Jake. When Jake is in his fenced yard, they will run up and down the fence together or just stand there and touch noses sometimes. He will bark at other deer, for some reason, Mama is special. And now she has two babies with her that are so adorable.

This is not the first time that a deer and a dog have become buddies. The Dodo shared a cute story last year about a deer that jumped a fence to make friends with a dog, but this is the exception to the rule. More often than not, deer and dogs aren't close acquaintances. But, we're Wyoming and do things a little differently because we can.