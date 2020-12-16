WMC Doctor First of Hospital’s Frontline Staff To Get Vaccine [PHOTOS]

Today was a big day for Casper. The first round of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Wyoming Medical Center today (Wednesday, December 16th, 2020), and the staff began vaccinating. The staff shared photos of the experience via their official Facebook page. The photos (pictured below), show chief of staff and chief of primary care, Dr. Andy Dunn, being the first to be vaccinated.

Natrona County Health Officer and infectious disease physician, Dr. Mark Dowell, also received his COVID-19 vaccination today as well.