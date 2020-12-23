Wyoming Boy Starts A Kindness Movement That Spreads Across The US

Sean Dietrich is one of those rare writers whose work is a complete joy to read.

His writing is beautiful and almost poetic in the way it creates images in the readers' minds.

I am truly grateful that I came across his article about a 6-year-old Wyoming boy with "Magical Powers".

I first saw his article "Way Out In Wyoming" in the form of a Facebook post, and while the post itself is wonderful, I encourage you to read the full article here.

Dietrich shares how he received a short and sweet email from a distant acquaintance and was so touched that he asked what prompted the communication.

This inquiry is what eventually led him to the 6-year-old Wyoming boy that started a nationwide kindness movement.

It all started with an email from a little Wyoming boy to his struggling uncle sharing a simple heartfelt message.

You’re an awesome uncle and I love you so much because you’re the best! I’m thinking about you today!

"The uncle was so touched by this magic that he almost cried. Except that men from the Cowboy State don’t cry per se. It’s a genetic thing. Instead they have routine testosterone runoffs through their eye ducts."

The Uncle went on to then send a few messages of his own...and the movement grew from one boy to a few dozen adults...and went on from there.

Until eventually, a little bit of that Wyoming kindness arrived in Dietrich's email box all the way in Florida, and prompted him to share the story of a little boy living in Wyoming with "magical powers".

Stop what you're doing right now.

Take 5 minutes of your time to send three texts or emails (or more if you're a speedy typer) to the first three people that pop into your mind.

Help this kindness movement to continue to gather momentum, and spread some love and joy across a nation that needs it now more than ever.

I can't think of anything more magical than that...