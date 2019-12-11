Wyoming Deputies Rescue Deer From Icy Pond

Using a bit of creativity and quick thinking, Sublette County Sheriff's deputies were able to rescue a deer that had fallen through ice into a pond near Daniel on Tuesday.

Someone called dispatch about the stranded deer at 12:45 p.m. Responding deputies found the ice too thin for them to safely walk out and reach the deer.

So, Deputy Hays and Deputy Peterson worked together to lasso the deer and haul it to shore, according to a statement from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.

The deer was taken to a nearby landowner's asphalt driveway to warm up. When a deputy checked back later in the day, the deer had evidently left the area on its own.