Wyoming Dinosaur Center Offering Free And Fun Online Kid’s Class

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center is a world-class facility located in Thermopolis, Wyoming.

It has awesome hands-on experiences that are fun for all ages and has one of the largest (and most unique) fossil collections in the world.

Its proximity to dig sits and its on-site experts make it the perfect destination for dinosaur lovers.

Part of the mission of The Wyoming Dinosaur Center is to offer educational opportunities to the community, and there is a really fun one coming up tomorrow (October, 28 2021).

VarsityTutors.com has collaborated with The Wyoming Dinosaur Center to create a FREE online kid's course.

It's Called "Dinosaur Trivia" and is taught by Angela Reddick who has worked at the Center for a decade.

The course is described as "An evening of interactive gameplay!"

Test your dinosaur knowledge by answering trivia questions about dinosaurs, fossils, and paleontology and learn how they relate to the state of Wyoming, U.S. history, and pop culture.

The online class is recommended for kids in Kindergarten through 8th grade will last 45 minutes.

It sounds like the perfect way to spend some of that time waiting for practice to begin (or for older siblings to be done) brushing up on your dino facts and getting excited about science.

You can follow this link to learn more, and to sign up for the FREE course.

And if you're feeling a bit rusty and want to brush up on your Dinosaur facts first, here is a fun video that can help you out.

Let's have a look at some of what is on display.