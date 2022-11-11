Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!

Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming.

Don't worry, everybody is fine.

But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends.

WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS.

While leaving the building we want and need to be taken down UNTOUCHED!

It was bad enough when someone took out the only gas station in the small town of Chugwater Wyoming, population 212.

Those poor folks spent a couple of years driving 80 miles round trip just to get gas before the station was replaced.

A few years back two guys huffing paint ran through the Gillette, Wyoming Walgreens.

It took the Gillette Police Department less than a day to track down the hit-and-run driver who plowed into Cowboy State Daily reporter Jen Kocher’s apartment.

“I’m not into public shaming,” Kocher said. “She knows who she is, and I sincerely hope she uses this as an opportunity to take her life more seriously and be a more responsible human.” (Cowboy State Daily).

Then there is the story of the Rozet Wyoming post office being taken out by a young lady who was just learning to drive. She accidentally hit the gas peddle when she meant to hit the break. Rozet has a population of just 1049.

I have no idea what the problem is in Cheyenne but people are plowing through perfectly good buildings in that town all the time.

A former mayor of Wyoming even had a "Fight The Blight" program where she was having dilapidated homes and buildings torn down. NOT ONE CAR EVER HIT ONE OF THOSE BUILDINGS!

There are several other stories of important buildings in Wyoming's small towns getting plowed by cars or trucks.

Which leads me to this point:

These Wyoming towns have some of the nicest people you will ever meet.

But the world passed them by when the interstates bypassed their main street.

That leaves a bunch of old, crumbling, homes and empty businesses that will someday finally fall over under their own weight if they are not pushed by stiff Wyoming wind.

People in those Wyoming towns WANT those buildings taken down.

But for some reason, they never get around to doing it.

They could use some help.

If you are going to take out a building in a Wyoming town could you PLEASE aim for something that the town folks would like to see plowed under?

In some of Wyoming's smallest hamlets, they only have 2 or 3 important buildings, like a gas station or post office.

Please do not aim for them.

If you demolish their few places of employment you will crash half the town's economy.

The town's people might just thank you for busting through some eye sore. They probably won't even call the cops.

I would like to propose that, from now on, Wyoming police DO NOT ticket anyone who has crashed into a building that we wanted to be taken down.

DO ticket people who have hit buildings that we need.

