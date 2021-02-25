Wyoming Gas Prices Compared To National Average

Yes I know, I don't like the recent spike in gas prices any more than you do.

Strange how not long ago we were wondering if prices were going to get below a dollar a gallon. Now we are wondering if they are going to get over $4.

So, let's have a look at where Wyoming is now compared to the rest of the nation.

On average Wyoming prices for unleaded is about $2.47 a gallon. Looking at the price heat map at GasBuddy.com we can see Wyoming is about where most of the nation is, as an average.

Most states have not climbed above $2.50 yet.

Pennsylvania is about to crest $3.00 a gallon.

Some of the lowest prices in the nation are down in Texas, at around $2.30 a gallon.

Be glad you are not in California where the average price is about $3.50- in a few places they are above $3.60.

There are many reasons why gas prices are where they are. You can't blame just one thing. For example, here is an article that shows how the recent cold snap effected prices. The blame falls on government, international markets, and a variety of other factors.

Prices were far lower, for example, during a period when oil production in America was at an all time high, yet at the same time OPEC countries were flooding the market with more crude than was needed, driving the prices way down. That is when we were wondering if the price was going to drop below $1 a gallon.

Where the price goes next depends, in large part, on what the Biden administration does next.

