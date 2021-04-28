New Study Claims Casper is Bouncing Back from Unemployment Rates

The COVID-19 pandemic is still a global issue, but things are slowly going back to normal. One the indicators is the unemployment rates are dropping throughout the country.

A recent study had two Wyoming cities ranked in the latest WalletHub study, "Cities Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most". Both Cheyenne and Casper made the cut. Our state capital came in at 35th, while Oil City ranked at 119th, out of a the possible 180 cites nationwide that made the cut.

Get our free mobile app

According to WalletHub:

In order to identify where workers have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, WalletHub compared 180 cities based on four key metrics. We looked at the change in each city’s unemployment during the latest month for which we have data (March 2021) compared to March 2019, March 2020 and January 2020.

The study also stated that certain areas were affected more severely, but overall the entire country has been able to make progress thanks to the distribution of the vaccine.

Wyoming's scarce population most likely aided in our scores, but we know how much the coronavirus has affected the energy market. Here's to hoping things get back to 100% normal soon.