Wyoming Governor Issues New Health Orders as Hospitalizations Surge

Citing "increasing strains on medical facilities," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday evening announced new statewide measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday evening, 209 Wyomingites are hospitalized with COVID-19.

The new orders won't take effect until Tuesday and do not include any business closures.

Under the new orders, indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer without restrictions. If social distancing measures are implemented, indoor gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Outdoor events are limited to 50% of venue capacity with a max of 250 if distancing measures are implemented.

In a news release, Gordon urged Wyomingites to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday "safely."

"Thanksgiving is a special day for families. This virus is insidious and strikes even at family gatherings where we are tempted to let our guard down," Gordon said. (First Lady) Jennie and I encourage families to be careful this Thanksgiving and keep gatherings smaller to protect their loved ones."

Last week, Gordon chided Wyomingites for not taking the virus seriously, going as far as to say some of the state's citizens are acting like "knuckleheads."

This week, several counties in the Cowboy State enacted face mask requirements, including Natrona.