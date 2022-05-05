Wyoming Has The Most Remote Campsite in America

Load up the RV, and make sure to have all electronic devices charged. Rent a spot in the middle of all the other RVs and call that "CAMPING."

Or, you can find the most remote place in the lower 48 states. It's in Wyoming. No people, roads, phones, NOTHING!

Now THAT is camping.

Maybe it just depends on if you wanted a home away from home or if you wanted to REALLY get away from "it all." Also, everybody.

I'll tell you where it is, but it's not easy to get to. Maybe that's the point.

While traveling the vast nothingness of Wyoming's openness, one may wonder where is the most remote, out in the middle of no place, farthest from nothing spot in the state.

Open a map. Find this spot. It is beautiful.

According to map experts the most remote location in what we call "the lower 48," or North America, is in Wyoming.

You'll find their data posted on a website called Peakbagger.com, which lists remote locations for expert hikers.

It's called the Thorofare region and it's located in the southeast corner of Yellowstone National Park.

Taking in the entire continental U.S. this spot is furthest from roads, homes, and people than anywhere else in the state, despite the number of tourists in Yellowstone park.

The Thorofare region covers 2600 square miles right where the southeast tip of Yellowstone National Park meets the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the Shoshone National Forest.

There are amazing views in all directions if you can get there to enjoy them.

This is not to say that no one ever visits.

There are ranger cabins and they can be rented.

This video shows a group of people who scheduled a vacation out there, where there is no cell service, or internet, or coffee shops.

This place might just be Wyoming's best-kept secret.

Maybe America's best-kept secret.

CAUTION: Few people, no roads or anything else modern means lots of wild animals. That includes bears, wild cats, and many other things big and small that might want to kill you.

So if you are not experienced in handling such a remote place then it is a good idea to find a guide to help you through the region.

You'll also want to make sure you don't take too much, or too little.

Too much stuff and you are bogged down by excess and needless weight.

Too little and you run out of true necessities before you finish the trip.

Once again, it is a good idea to have someone who is experienced in the area with you.

You might also want to make sure you are in good shape before you go. Don't want to wear out in the middle of NOTHING Wyoming.

