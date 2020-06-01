Wyoming State Parks Now Open To Out-Of-State Campers

Non-residents will be able to camp in Wyoming beginning Monday, as the state continues to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions.

In a news release, Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Director Darin Westby said the criteria for opening camping to non-residents has been when surrounding states open their camping and their COVID-19 cases began leveling.

"Now is the time," Westby said.

Both residents and non-residents interested in camping at Wyoming states parks must go through the reservation system in order to get a campsite with some exceptions: Hawk Springs State Recreation Area, some sites on the ewst side of Boysen State Park and Connor Battlefield State Site near Ranchester.

Those campgrounds remain open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, cabins and yurts are available on a three-day reservation Friday through Sunday to ensure each building will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the next reservation.