Wyoming Is One of the Better Places to Live With Allergies

There are worse places to live if you're suffering from allergies.

Have you noticed that your allergies are on fire these days? It seems like they are super active for me. Usually I get bad seasonal allergies in the fall, but this spring has been a struggle as well. It's been worse for my husband with sneezing, itchy and watery eyes, scratchy throats, and the drainage at night that can make it hard to sleep.

It's the worst.

There might be a reason why your allergies feel worse now than they have in the past and that's because of the increase in pollen count across the country. According to a report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the pollen count has been increasing for the last 30 years. In fact that count has increased 21 percent since 1990.

The culprit is warmer temperatures. This can certainly affect pollen counts regionally. However, temperatures have been steadily increasing as a whole over the years, which can affect how potent the allergy season is from year to year. It can even increase or decrease the length of seasonal allergy season.

The AAFA found that some cities are doing better this year than others.

For instance, Denver is number 10 on their list of the best states for living with allergies. The study only looked at the largest metropolitan areas across the country so that knocked Cheyenne out of the running. But for the most part we looked pretty good on this side of the country so I'm willing to bet that Cheyenne and Wyoming as a whole are great places to be.

This map from Air Purifiers shows that the pacific northwest and our region are faring better in the battle against pollen in 2021. I guess we should be counting our blessings. Actually, I'll count them after this fit of sneezes finishes...