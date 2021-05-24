On the one hand, Eternals has all the trappings of a Marvel movie. It’s got famous movie stars in outrageous superhero costumes doing magical stuff while there are scary giant things in the sky threatening the entire world. On the other hand, the music, the look, and the tone of the first full Eternals trailer is like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer even ends with the Eternals laughing at the very idea that one of them might wind up in the Avengers.

Of course, readers of Marvel know that over the years, one or two of the Eternals have joined various Marvel Comics teams. (If you’re not a reader of forgotten ’90s comics, Sersi, played in Eternals by Gemma Chan, had a long affiliation with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and for a brief period, Gilgamesh, played by Don Lee, was a member of maybe the weirdest Avengers team ever alongside Steve Rogers after he’d quit being Captain America, Mr. Fantastic, and the Invisible Woman.) This Eternals is definitely not The Avengers though. That much is clear from the new teaser. Watch it below:

There’s also a new teaser poster for the film:

Marvel

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Eternals — an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years — reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is scheduled to open in theaters on November 5, 2021. For more on Eternals, this video breaks down the previous teaser for the film and goes into their comic book history.

