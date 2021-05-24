NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (5/19/21 – 5/24/21)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Michael Blackley -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -
Yoana Ciriaco -- Domestic Battery
Cassandra Corbin -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Contr Subst - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Contr Subst - PLANT - 3 oz or less, Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -
Michael Corr -- Theft - Under $1000, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
Jason Hammond -- Aggr Assault & Battery w/ Deadly Weapon, Possess-Deadly Weapon/Intent
Austin Harget -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Raquel Hinton -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Entry
Roger Johnson -- Fail to Appear
Tia Lawrence -- Criminal Entry
Young Chief LoneBear -- Hold for WSP
Kevin Long -- : DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)
Tiffany Madrid -- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
Michael Mayer -- Hold for WSP
Amber Miller -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -
Latoya Moore -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Breach of Peace
Jennifer Myers -- Criminal Bench Warrant
Devon Neemann -- Criminal Entry
John Thellmann -- Criminal Entry
Gregg Oler -- Fail to Comply
Brendon Rosebush -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Entry
Jeffrey Tanner -- Fail to Appear
Juan Trujillo -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
Steven Ven John -- Possess Contr Subst - Powder or Crystal -, Controlled Sub Poss, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Drive w/o Interlock Device 1st Offense, DUI: CONT SUB - 4TH+ OFF W/IN 10 YRS, Compulsory Auto Insur - 1st Offense, Expired Temporary Liscene Permit/Improper, County Warrant/Hold for Agency