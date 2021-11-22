Wyoming Is One Of The Cheapest States For Pet Friendly AirBnB

When you're traveling with a pet, it's hard sometimes to find a place to stay that doesn't charge an arm and a leg to accommodate your furry friend.

Airbnb has been around since 2008 and has made the task of traveling with a little easier. If you have family coming into Wyoming for the Holiday's they'll be happy to know that The Cowboy State is one of the cheapest states to stay at an Aribnb with your trusty companion.

As a matter of fact, on the list Cheyenne is the least expensive city in the US for a night stay with your pet at just $119/per night. It's interesting how they determine the cities on these lists.

For this study, Certapet.com chose the top 100 cities were pulled from PureWow's "Top Vacation Spot In Every U.S. State" and Travel Pulse' "Every State's Best Travel Destination". So make sure you're looking at other cities close to where you're traveling, to get the best prices.

Looking at Casper's Airbnb choices, the average price is lower than Cheyenne at under $100/per night.

Staying in a hotel for some is not an option because of expensive prices already then adding a pet fee really puts some off their budget. If you have a pet, you know how stressful it gets to leave your pet at home. You have to board them or have someone take care of your pets and that can add stress and more money to an already expensive adventure.

If you're traveling and haven't tried Airbnb it may be the ticket to a cheaper, less stressful stay. Many of the Airbnb options give you a place to stay that offers an "at home" feel and can be great for your pets.

