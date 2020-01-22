Wyoming Is Smarter Than More Than Half Of The United States

Wyomingites are often thought of as hicks or red necks.

A new study from WalletHub.com proves that these stereotypes are dead WRONG.

Wyoming is in fact smarter than 66% of the United States.

The study took a look at educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races and Wyoming came in at number 16 out of all 50 states.

Mic drop.

Our "neighbors" to the south (Colorado) were in third place overall BUT for the quality of education, they placed 22nd.

Comparatively, Wyoming placed 14th out of 50 for the quality of education.

Looking a bit deeper into the STATS Wyoming tied for second place with New Hampshire for the highest percent of High School diploma holders.

In case you're wondering, California was in last place in this category, and Montana was in first.

A big "sorry guys" to Mississipi for officially being the least educated state overall.

Wyoming does have some room to grow when it comes to higher education, but I'm still going to call this a total win for us.