Wyoming Law Enforcement to Host Virtual Torch Run

The COVID-19 pandemic may have cancelled this year's Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games, but that's not stopping state law enforcement agencies from hosting their annual torch run.

Starting tomorrow, May 15, and running through July 15, the agencies will be hosting a virtual torch run.

"Law Enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes, family and friends are encouraged to participate by walking or running outside or on a treadmill, exercising on an elliptical or cycling," Special Olympics Wyoming spokesperson Erin Gamroth said in a press release.

"The goals are to engage more officers and athletes, reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,200," Gamroth added.

Participants are encouraged to track their miles, take a picture or record a short video and post their efforts to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.

​​