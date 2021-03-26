Wyoming Man Wanted In Liquor Store Larceny Case

Rock Springs Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who they say stole several items from a liquor store recently.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, the suspect who is shown in the above photo several items on March 23 from the Smith's Food and Drug store on Foothill Blvd.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact Officer Brown at 307-352-1575.