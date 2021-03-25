Casper Man Accused of Stealing Employer’s Camaro, Leading Authorities on Chase

Charging documents recently filed in Natrona County District Court say a Casper man stole a Chevy Camaro from his employer and then led authorities on a brief chase.

According to the filings, Samuel J. Lukowiak is charged with felony theft, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) driving under the influence, driving under suspension, eluding and reckless driving.

An affidavit of probable cause states police were called to a car dealership in Casper on March 4 for a report that a vehicle was stolen from their lot.

The owner reportedly told police that he reviewed security camera footage and observed someone approach the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro , get in and drive it off the lot. Police also learned the owner believed the suspect was a former employee who had a key to a lockbox containing the vehicle's keys.

On March 5, the Wyoming Highway Patrol requested help from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Casper Police Department regarding a pursuit involving a silver Camero. Court documents state deputies located the vehicle in the 1000 block of North Jackson Street shortly after.

Lukowiak was found in the driver's seat, according to the affidavit. He was taken into custody.

When police searched Lukowiak, he began spitting on a patrol vehicle. As his saliva began to dry, it began to dry and crystalize, court documents state.

An officer swabbed it with a field test kit, which indicated a presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Lukowiak was taken to the hospital, though it doesn't state why. When he underwent an x-ray, medical staff observed a foreign object in the resulting images.

Court documents state hospital staff later found a used hypodermic syringe tucked under Lukowiak's genitals. A field test indicated that the syringe was being used for methamphetamine.

Police also reportedly located a bag of unused hypodermic syringes in the Camaro.