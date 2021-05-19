Wyoming Neighborhoods Are Among The Friendliest In The USA

Those of us that live in Wyoming know that it's full of the best people in the world.

Get our free mobile app

I have yet to meet someone that wasn't more than willing to put aside what they're doing to help out a neighbor in need.

Whenever I'm on the trails running or hiking, or playing at the park with my kids, everyone I pass greets us with a smile and "hello" or at the very least a wave.

So, it's no surprise to me that in a survey conducted by RTAOutdoorLiving.com Wyoming was the second friendliest state in the USA.

rtaoutdoorliving.com

Hawaii beat us by 2.51% and frankly having been to the sunny gorgeous islands I'd be willing to bet it's the difference between February here and February there that allowed them to be a bit friendlier than us.

According to the article, RTAOutdoorLiving.com looked at a variety of factors to determined each state's level of neighborhood friendliness.

Neighbors acknowledging them in passing

Neighbors were welcoming to new people

Neighbors spend free time together

Neighbors know each other's names

Neighbors know about major life events happening to others that live around them

I don't know about you, but I could definitely check off each and every one of those things about my neighbors.

I can't help but feel that Wyoming has an unfair advantage over the other states.

After all, there is the phrase I've heard said often about our state...

"The state of Wyoming is one small town, with really long roads."

Anyone that's lived here for any amount of time over a year will agree, in Wyoming if you know one person, you know them all.

And I don't know about you, but I don't think that's a bad thing.