Watch a World War 2 Era Air Force & Army Rodeo in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Frontier Days began in 1897 and has been going strong ever since. During the World War 2 era, things were different as a new video share shows Army and Air Force personnel who participated in the rodeo and other activities during wartime.

Periscope Films who specialize in mastering vintage video dropped this video and it's quite a throwback to a different time in Wyoming and the world.

Here's how the described what you're about to see:

Shot during WWII, this silent home movie shows the Cheyenne Municipal Airport when it was used as an air base, and scenes shot at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo, as well as scenes shot at an informal gathering of airmen and local gals.

It begins with a social with soldiers playing horseshoes and talking to the ladies. The video also shows bucking broncos and the usual events that you'd see at just about any Cheyenne Frontier Days. Eventually, the movie shows soldiers marching through the rodeo.

If you're not familiar with the history of Cheyenne Frontier Days, there used to be a train between Denver and Cheyenne that would transport people back and forth. That train was not active between 1942 and 1945 during the heart of World War 2 when this video was taken as Wikipedia documents.

It's quite a look back to when soldiers who were in many cases headed off to battle where some wouldn't return had a chance to enjoy a rodeo in Cheyenne which unfortunately it's easy to take for granted in the world we live in.

