Wyoming’s 115th Field Artillery Brigade Set Off On Their Mission to Washington D.C.

Soldiers of the 'Cowboy Thunder' 115th Field Artillery Brigade began their journey to the nation's Capitol on Saturday.

They are part of over 100 soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard that will be descending upon Washington D.C. in preparation of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

Presidential inaugurations are considered National Security Special Events according to the Wyoming Military Department. And while the costs associated with the deployment are paid for with federal dollars, troops will remain under the direction and orders of their respective governors.

"We are proud to support, and be part of, the long tradition of supporting this historical event for our country," adjutant general for Wyoming Maj. Gen. Greg Porter said.

"When we are requested, we continue to provide our governor and civilian authorities properly manned, trained and equipped forces available wherever and whenever they are needed," Porter said.

Soldiers of Cowboy Thunder are on the way to support efforts in Washington DC.

After the siege of the Capitol on January 6., extra precautions are being put into place to ensure a safe transition of power from President Trump to President-Elect Joe Biden.

This mandate was put into place by the federal government after the attack on the Capitol resulted in 5 dead, including a security guard. The FBI warned of plans for armed protests in all 50 states, as well as Washington D.C., on January 20.

Wyoming's service men and women are among some 21,000 soldiers reporting for duty at the nation's Capitol.

National Guard soldiers and airmen will also be available in Wyoming on an as-needed basis.