From Fitness to Finances — Wyoming’s Guide to the Top 2026 Resolutions

Without a doubt, you have probably been hearing and seeing all the "new year, new me" rhetoric. It's not a bad thing. After all, we should all be striving to do better and to be better in 2026.

That being said, some New Year's resolutions are more lofty than others. For Wyomingites (and most Americans actually), this year's goals are to be happier and healthier.

To begin, don't let yourself get taken off the course of your goals. There is a popular myth from the 1950s that states it takes 21 days to form a habit, but more recent research shows it actually take longer, averaging around 66 days. The good news is, depending on the individual, it can range anywhere between as short as 18 days, but as long as 254 days. The main thing to remember is even if you have a moment of weakness or miss a day or two, jump right back into your routine.

A recent poll conducted by YouGov, list the most popular resolutions for 2026, and some are drastically different from the prior year.

Here are the top 15, starting with the most popular resolutions first.

