Wyoming on Global List of ‘Beautiful Bucket List Destinations’

The Cowboy state is getting some major love.

I caught the travel bug last year when my husband and I went to Barcelona. It was and experience I loved so much, I wouldn't mind going back every single year, but it also ignited my appetite for visiting other places around the world. All just in time for the pandemic to hit.

Ugh.

With that being said, I've had plenty of time to create a (lengthy) bucket list of places I want to visit. I want to go to Santorini, Rome, London, Iceland, Israel, Australia, New Zealand and so many others. Actually, I could easily just use this list of 83 of the Most Beautiful Bucket List Destinations Around the World from PopSugar.com.

This list is stacked with travel destinations that you have to see to believe. Many of the photos in the slide show look fake, other-worldly, or generated on a computer. Our world is so beautiful.

And of course they included Wyoming on their list.

There are several breathtakingly beautiful places to visit in Wyoming however, they selected the king of them all... Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park. How could you not put this on every single list of must-see destinations. There is nothing in the world like this gorgeous, multi-colored hot spring. I'd love to see this in person one day.