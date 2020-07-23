Wyoming U.S. Senator: No More Shutdowns For COVID-19

Wyoming Republican U.S. Senator John Barrasso recently took to the floor of the U.S. Senate to say there will be no further shutdowns of the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Barrasso, who is a medical doctor, told the senate ''America is coming back from the coronavirus." He said the country can continue to reopen schools and businesses safely despite the continuing pandemic.

You can Barrasso's comments in the video shown below.

