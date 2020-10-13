Wyoming Pizza Delivery Guy Writes Book About His Adventures
There are worse places to deliver pizza, I suppose. But no matter where the job is, we can be sure that the local delivery guy has seen a thing or two. Maybe even a few things he would rather not talk about.
Josh, however, decided to do what all writers do when life has dealt them strange happenings - he did not only talk about it, he wrote a book.
Josh Walker is a best selling author of fantasy fiction novels. But like most people, he has had to hold the occasional "normal job" when he has needed to make a few extra bucks.
Josh has delivered pizza in Cheyenne Wyoming to supplement his writing. Over a five year period, he's faced everything: aggressive dogs, muggers, and mountains of dishes. There were a few homes that he was afraid to approach, a few he could not get away from fast enough, and a few he wanted to stick around at to see what was going to happen next.
Delivered: True Stories in Pizza Delivery covers the strange times and the dangerous times, like when he had a gun pulled on him.
Josh was good enough to join me on the Wake Up Wyoming radio show and talk about his experiences and the book. I have to admit I like his attitude. Rather than looking at what has happened to him while delivering as the hardships of life, he has chosen to embrace it as an adventure.
Though I have to wonder - I know pizza is not delivered to far away homes and ranches in Wyoming, but, what if? Would it be any stranger than what is found in some big citie?.