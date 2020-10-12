Winning ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Ticket Sold In Rock Springs
One lucky person is now a multimillionaire. The Wyolotto game, Cowboy Draw, now has its second highest jackpot winner ever. The winning ticket, which was sold at a Kum & Go in Rock Springs, is worth $2,251,267.
The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the news on along with a graphic and a caption that read:
Well folks, history has been made today! Our 2nd highest Cowboy Draw jackpot has been hit and the winning ticket was sold at the Kum & Go in Rock Springs!
So tell a friend and check those tickets NOW! https://wyolotto.com/play/cowboy-draw/
The winning jackpot numbers are 1, 7, 28, 30 and 34.
In addition to the winning jackpot, there were also plenty of other winners:
- 17 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers
- 774 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers
- 9775 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers
The next drawing is Thursday, October 15th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.
The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.