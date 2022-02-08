Wyoming Ranchers Who Found T-Rex Featured on Dino Hunters Show

Not many parts of America offer the opportunity to potentially find dinosaur fossils and skeletons on your land. It's no secret that Wyoming can and there's a recent Discovery show that features Wyoming ranchers who continue that dinosaur adventure.

The show on Discovery is called Dino Hunters and one of the families it features is the Harris/Bolan clan. They make their living working the land with their cattle, but their survival is also dependent on successfully discovering dinosaur skeletons where they live. The series revealed they found a nearly complete T-Rex skeleton that could sell for up to $4 million dollars.

My wife and I are only a handful of episodes into the show, but I can tell you it's a stressful life they live. The Wyoming guys/gals featured on the show are families that help each other when a fossil is discovered on one of their properties and they also share the profits.

Dino Hunters is the story of ranchers in Wyoming, Montana and also South Dakota who must battle the elements and sometimes even poachers trying to steal/destroy their finds. Theirs is a compelling story that I can recommend as fully worth watching all the way through.

Yes, the dinosaur aspect is interesting, but my favorite part of Dino Hunters is it shows how Wyoming families can work together and almost make these finds a community victory and they do it against all odds. Try it and I believe you'll find it worth your time if you appreciate the values we champion in our state.