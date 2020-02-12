‘Jurassic Empire’ Coming To The Eastridge Mall

There is an awesome, family friendly dinosaur event coming to Casper this month.

Announcing Jurassic Empire, the largest, most realistic dinosaur event ever seen in Wyoming! This fun filled family event will exhibit in the Eastridge Mall, inside the former Sears location.

There will be a wide variety of fun and educational activities designed to engage all members of the entire family. Embark on a prehistoric journey from the Jurassic, all the way through the Ice Age periods and discover the dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the earth more than 150 million years ago! The main exhibit features over 50 life size, ultra-realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. Other exhibits include hands on interaction with these enormous dinosaurs, ride a cute little baby dinosaur or be courageous and ride a 12-foot animatronic T-Rex and Triceratops.

Tracey, a friendly young T-Rex, greets guests periodically throughout the event and can be found walking and playing with the kids.There's also a fossil dig where young paleontologists can dig up ancient bones, experience 9D Virtual Reality Rides, designed to stimulate your child’s imagination and a Jurassic themed bounce area with dinosaur inflatable bounce houses and much more.

WHERE: Eastridge Mall | former Sears store

WHEN: February 22nd & 23rd | Saturday 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, Sunday 10:00 am - 7:00 pm

COST: Adults & Teens (ages 13 and up): $24.99 per person | Children 2-12, $29.99

Buy tickets at the venue or online at www.JurassicEmpire.com.

Jurassic Empire