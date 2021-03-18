Wyoming Resident Kanye West ‘Might’ Be the Richest Black Man in American History

Kanye West may have had a rough few last months, with divorce from wife, Kim Kardashian looming and his presidential campaign lost, but he has a reason to be happy now. Ye could now be the wealthiest Black man in United States history.

According to the latest financial documents recently obtained by the New York Post, the Cody, Wyoming resident now has an estimated worth of 6.6 billion dollars! That puts him at the top five of other super wealthy Hip-Hop artists:

Jay Z - estimated net worth of $1.4 billion

Sean "Diddy" Combs - estimated net worth of $1 billion

Dr. Dre - estimated net worth of $820 million

Eminem - estimated net worth of $230 million

The bulk of West's earnings come from his very lucrative Yeezy shoe deal with Adidas, which is now estimated to be worth $3.7 billion. In addition, his upcoming Yeezy Gap apparel line, which is slated to launch summer 2021 is estimated to be worth $1 billion. There is also his music catalog worth an estimated $110 million and cash and stock worth $122 million.

Numbers and assets are still being crunched, but "officially" according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the private-equity baron, Robert F. Smith, is still "technically" the richest African-American with a fortune of more than $7 billion.

No matter the final tally, it is awesome that the Cowboy State can claim Kanye as an actual resident (he's registered to vote in Cody and voted there for the first time in his life last November). Even better is the fact that he chose to live in Cody, vice Jackson Hole, which is where the majority of Wyoming's wealthy elite choose to stay.

Congrats are still in order for The College Dropout rapper and producer, Kanye West.